Madurai Bench of Madras HC allows termination of 11-year-old girl's pregnancy

The division bench sought medical report from doctors, who suggested that removing the foetus from the victim through C-section may save her life.

Abortion

The Judges allowed the termination by directing doctors to carry out the surgery.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC has allowed termination of pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl.
According to the petition filed by the girl’s mother, she got pregnant after being sexually assaulted by her relative. Since the petitioner came to know about the pregnancy only after the gestation period crossed 23 weeks, she approached the Court seeking permission to terminate it and also sought a direction for compensation. 

The division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and R Tharani conducted an in-camera hearing in the presence of the victim and later sought medical report from doctors, who suggested that removing the foetus from the victim through C-section may save her life. The Judges allowed the termination by directing doctors to carry out the surgery after getting an undertaking from the petitioner.

TAGS
Madras High Court Pregnancy Abortion Minor girl rape

