Provide tarpaulin sheets to those houses ravaged by cyclone: CM Palaniswami tells Collectors 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday directed Collectors to provide tarpaulin sheets to people who have lost roofs of their houses, by procuring them through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. In a statement here, the CM recalled that he had already granted Rs 10,000 each for the fully damaged huts and Rs 4,100 for partially damaged huts and that financial assistance would be given to eligible people to build new houses.

Palaniswami said that in most of the places, the roofs of the houses had been damaged. “There are representations from many sections, urging the government to provide tarpaulin sheets to safeguard the houses from rains. So, I have directed the Collectors to buy tarpaulin sheets, using the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and to give them to the needy,” he added.

State seeks freight charge waiver

The CM has written to Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal, requesting him to waive the freight charges collected from donors for the relief materials sent to the railway stations in disaster-affected areas, which were addressed to the Collectors.

The CM said freight charges were waived for the relief materials when Kerala faced floods recently. He also urged the Union minister to give an early direction in this regard to the officials concerned.

Stating that the severe cyclonic storm Gaja, which struck 12 districts in Tamil Nadu, had completely devastated four coastal districts and severely damaged the other districts, he said over 60 persons had lost their lives.

Release of water ordered

Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday ordered the release of water for irrigation from the Sathayaru reservoir in Madurai district from November 26 for 21 days. This would benefit 1,500 acres of lands located below this reservoir in Vadipatti taluk.