Tamil Nadu to slip into dry spell from Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Cyclone Gaja and low-pressure area, which have brought good rainfall to the water-starved northern districts, Tamil Nadu is set to slip into a dry spell from Sunday. Met officials said the rainfall activity would get reduced across the State from Sunday. The low pressure over interior Tamil Nadu has weakened into a trough of low and under its influence districts such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai got good rainfall on Friday. Met office said Chennaiites could enjoy the pleasant weather condition for another two days before the temperatures rose.

“Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius,” officials said.

November will end with a deficit rainfall for Chennai. Currently, the city has to be content with 320.5 mm rainfall as against normal 570.4 mm between October 1 and November 23, which is 44 per cent deficit.

Rainfall data on the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday shows that the neighbouring Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram has received a whopping 18 cm of rainfall, followed by Maduranthagam and Mahabalipuram, also in Kancheepuram district, receiving 14 cm and 10 cm respectively.

Joyous Chennaiites could enjoy the pleasant weather condition for another two days.