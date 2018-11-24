Home States Tamil Nadu

Transwoman fights her way into police career, breaks gender barrier

'I didn’t have money for treatment whenever I get hurt during the training. My male friends helped me manage the expenses. The struggle was real and painful,' she said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Subashree, a transwoman, who had fought against heavy odds in life, was among the 6,119 people who joined the Tamil Nadu police force on Friday. In the event chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to distribute appointment letters to the recruits, Subashree was the lone transwoman in the crowd.

She was also a pride for her community when she became a police constable. Sharing her story, she told Express, “My family deserted me just because of my gender. So I came to Chennai (from her native Erode) in 2016 with dreams of getting a dignified job."

The 26-year-old Subashree had finished undergraduation in Computer Science in a private college in Erode. But she says she soon had to flee from her family because of their rejection of the gender she felt she belongs to. She started living with the transgender community at Choolaimedu, which she proudly calls her family.

She soon began to focus much on building a good career. "I started working in an NGO that focusses on the welfare of our (transgender) community. With the little money I earned from this work, I pushed myself harder to get a job in the Police department. My friend Mansoor supported me so much and guided me to write the TN Police department exams,” said Subashree.

She underwent rigorous physical training like running and athletics to improve her fitness. “I didn’t have money for treatment whenever I get hurt during the training. My male friends helped me manage the expenses. The struggle was real and painful,” she said.

She took the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board exams in March and in August when the results were declared for the written test, she was among those qualified. She cleared the subsequent physical and medical tests.

Subashree had ticked the ‘other’ gender option in the application form, a provision created by a landmark verdict of the Madras High Court in Tharika Banu’s case in 2017. At least, two transwomen have joined the state police in the last two years, including Prithika Yashini, who joined as a Sub-Inspector of Police in April, 2017.

