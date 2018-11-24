Very few students turn up to schools in cyclone-ravaged delta districts

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A week after a cyclone ravaged the delta districts, most schools re-opened on Thursday and a few on Friday (except Nagapattinam education district). Most schools, however, functioned as relief camps. There was not much activity, except for the cooking of mid-day meals to feed the sparse attendance of students and the overwhelming crowd of cyclone victims.

ALSO READ: Relief work in cyclone Gaja-hit areas 'not satisfactory', says Stalin

Very few students turned up in cyclone-hit districts on Friday. During school hours, the affected people left the premises and returned when food was distributed. Many people who lost homes are staying in schools at night. Fallen trees have not been removed in several schools as roads were given priority. The Central team, led by Daniel E Richard, Joint Secretary, Union Home Affairs, to assess the damage caused by Cyclone reached Chennai on Friday.

Barring schools in Nagapattinam education district, schools in other regions re-opened. All schools in Thanjavur started functioning from Thursday while in Tiruvarur, except for Mannargudi, Kattur, Muthupettai, Thiruthuraipoondi and Needamangalam blocks, schools were reopened. Schools in Pudukkottai too started functioning.

ALSO READ: Provide tarpaulin sheets to those houses ravaged by cyclone, CM Palaniswami tells district collectors

Fallen trees have not been removed in several schools as clearing of roads was given priority.

A teacher said, “Many families lost houses and basic amenities. Even drinking water is scarce. How could parents send their wards to school, leave alone the fact schools by themselves have not been completely restored.”

Sudha, a resident of Pattukkottai, said, “We do not have enough clothes and getting three square meals a day is a challenge. Plus, the power supply has not been restored. What is the urgency to reopen schools? They should have reopened on Monday after ensuring that we get access to basic amenities.”

Nagapattinam CEO C Amutha said headmasters and headmistresses have been asked to submit a report on the condition of school buildings in the district. They will coordinate with PWD staff in clearing the campuses. "Schools would be ready in two days. Schools in other places of the district are fine,” she added.