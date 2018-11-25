Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Edappadi Palaniswami briefs central team about cyclo 'Gaja' damage

Commissioner of Revenue Administration said, sector-wise damage caused by Gaja was explained to the team. Losses faced by farmers and details of crop damage were highlighted.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

coconut-Gaja

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday explained in detail to the seven-member central team the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja in 12 districts, especially those in the delta. Later, he directed the rural development department to depute sanitation workers from other districts to the cyclone-hit districts.

ALSO READ: Central team holds talks with Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

He also granted a solatium of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of two Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers, who died while engaged in restoration works.

The Central team, which met the CM, senior ministers and officials first, later had a separate meeting with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan at the Secretariat. Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal, who is accompanying the team, told reporters sector-wise damage caused by Gaja was explained to the team. Losses faced by farmers and details of crop damage were highlighted.

ALSO READ: EPS, OPS urge party cadre to send relief materials

Meanwhile, the CM directed deputation of sanitation teams of 200 staff each to cyclone-affected districts. The CM said the workers should reach affected areas in lorries, with necessary equipment, at the earliest. District collectors were told to arrange boarding and lodging facilities for them. The CM praised EB staff for their untiring work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami Edappadi Gaja Cyclone Gaja storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp