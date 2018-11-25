CM Edappadi Palaniswami briefs central team about cyclo 'Gaja' damage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday explained in detail to the seven-member central team the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja in 12 districts, especially those in the delta. Later, he directed the rural development department to depute sanitation workers from other districts to the cyclone-hit districts.

He also granted a solatium of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of two Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers, who died while engaged in restoration works.

The Central team, which met the CM, senior ministers and officials first, later had a separate meeting with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan at the Secretariat. Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal, who is accompanying the team, told reporters sector-wise damage caused by Gaja was explained to the team. Losses faced by farmers and details of crop damage were highlighted.

Meanwhile, the CM directed deputation of sanitation teams of 200 staff each to cyclone-affected districts. The CM said the workers should reach affected areas in lorries, with necessary equipment, at the earliest. District collectors were told to arrange boarding and lodging facilities for them. The CM praised EB staff for their untiring work.