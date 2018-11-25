Cyclone Gaja: Monster storm devastates farmers, fishers and salt manufacturers in Vedaranyam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Just over a week since Cyclone Gaja made landfall, Vedaranyam still looks stricken, like a massive chunk of land ripped off from the rest of Nagapattinam district. The block was a bustling hub for paddy, fruit and flower farmers, bustling with fisherfolk and salt panners till Gaja made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in the early hours of November 16.

“We were starting to get the best catch of the year -- sardines, seer fish and salmon, which was found in large numbers near Palk Straits. We even talked about going to the sea the next day. While chatting at the mending centre on the afternoon of November 15, we discussed our dismay of having been pulled back to shore repeatedly, over the past five months. Then, the announcement came from Nagapattinam that the signal cage at the Port Office had been raised (from 2 to 10 meaning ‘great danger’),” said M Durgeshwaran, the fisher-representative of Kodiyakarai.

Even then the fishers did know that it would be the worst 24 hours of their lives since December 26, 2004, when the Indian Ocean tsunami struck. They were rushed from a fishing jetty into schools and community halls ahead of the cyclone making landfall.

Adding salt to wound: The cyclone dissolved the ghat-like salt heaps in a matter of hours. Salt manufacturers in Nagai say even during the tsunami, they did not face such a loss, as the downpours washed away 40 days of their work. (Photo | I M K Ashok Kumar)

When they returned to shore on the morning of November 16, the scene that greeted them left many shattered. Several boats, each worth over Rs 10 lakh, had been wrecked, shredded, and shattered into many pieces, nets worth several lakhs of rupees ripped and boat engines could not be found or identified. “It was not just the boats that were shattered but also our livelihoods.

We are missing the best season of the year. The probability of returning to the sea, in the next few months, given how long it will take to get compensation for our boats, engines and nets seems low. They can give compensation for our boats, but can they make up what we are losing in terms of catch while they take time to process the aftermath?” asked G Mayilvaganan, another fisher-rep, from Arukatuthurai.

The farmers, on the other hand, were unsure of harvest in just two months during Pongal. They had started using long duration crop seed varieties, such as CR-1009, CR-1009sub1 and ADT-44 which grow in 155 days, but have been pushed to use from top medium duration crop of CO-43, ADT-38, IR-20, which grow in 135 days, to CO-47 ADT-37, and IR-64, which grow in 105 days after multiple problems. “We just have single cultivation, Samba, in a year.

Our farmers had sown seeds twice, and some even thrice this year after repeated failures. The delay in discharge of water due to break of Mukkombu’s Upper Anaicut Dam in September, caused our crops to wither. Then the monsoon left the crops inundated. We might have to cultivate for the third or fourth time, using the shorter duration varieties, but we fear productivity will be marginal,” said C Subramaniyan, a farmer-rep from Thalaignayiru.

Despite irrigation through distributaries the majority of cultivation here is rainfed. The farmers cultivate depending on monsoon rains. But, intrusion of seawater, for about two kilometres, from the shore, all the way up to their fields after Gaja has dealt another blow. According to official estimates, over 32,000 hectares of paddy were damaged by the cyclone.

“In the last two years, many farmers took their lives due to a shortage of water. This time, water is one of the reasons, we are going to miss the harvest festival where we would get the best rates in private markets, apart from standard rates in direct procurement centres. Further, the shorter duration crop commodities are the cheapest and have least profits,” said V Rajan, a farmer-rep from Vedaranyam.

The salt manufacturers here have also been affected. Their production from the salterns in the State’s salt hub had ceased at the beginning of October. They only had to exhaust their salt heaps through intermediaries and traders.

But, the cyclone dissolved the ghat-like salt heaps in a matter of hours. “Even during the time of Tsunami, the waters did not reach to Agasthiyampalli, and we did not face loss as were almost done with exporting. This time, the downpours washed away 40 days of our work,” said V Senthil, a representative of Minor Salt Manufacturer Association in Vedaranyam. The export of salt heaps over 4,000 ha have been affected, causing a loss of `1 to `3 lakh per salt producer.

Not just the big manufacturers of Agasthiyampalli, or the small ones in Kodiyakadu, Kadinalvayal, and Kailavanampettai, have been affected -- the loss of livelihood is also to the fishing labourers who also work on the salt fields. “We would be out of money as our employers have lost their boats in the cyclone. Our only other livelihood option would have been at the salt heaps, where we could have worked as scooping labourers for a daily wage of `200. But, until they would restart production in spring we are staring at poverty,” said S Mahadevan, a fisher-cum-labourer from Kodiyakadu.

Vedaranyam is also a key mango cultivation hub during May and November. The Mango farmers have not only missed out on peak harvest season but have also lost trees. Some 2,000 hectares of mango trees have been lost, costing the farmers five years of labour. “We take pride at our unique fruit farming fortunes. We get the same prices in November procurement as in summer. It would have been our one of our best harvests. But, we have lost not just this November, but the next five Novembers as well,” said K Jagannathan, from Nagakudaiyan. The farmers are still unhappy about lack of announcement of compensation.

“My family still use to wake up at 2am in the morning to pick jasmines in our garden. The vehicle would arrive by 4 am to collect the flowers. We made `400 to `1000 a day for four to five kg of flowers. But, now, I wake up in tears that I won’t be picking flowers, that the vehicles might not arrive for another six months,” said K Sabapathi, from Vaimedu near Vedaranyam. The block is provided jasmine flowers to the Cauvery Delta. Vehicles, which could have come to Vedaranyam, would have rushed to places like Thiruthuraipoondi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi, where the flowers would be sold from 6am.

“Each community has faced losses, the compensation for which has been unsatisfactory. Inadequate compensation has been announced for some sectors without consulting stakeholders and many losses are yet to be assessed. There should be some reevaluations, and the compensation should not only be for property damages, but also the loss of livelihood and time,” said P Kalyanam, a farmer-cum-critic of government schemes.

Agricultural Production Commissioner and Agriculture Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh told Express, “The government will help the affected communities, like farmers, through schemes to rebuild their livelihood. More will be known after assessment is complete and final reports are furnished.”