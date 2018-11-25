One month time sought to file GST forms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has sent a requisition to GST Council seeking 30 days time for filing GST forms, including GSTR3B and GSTR 1 which could not be filed in time from November 21 due to devastation caused by cyclone ‘Gaja’ in 11 districts.

Besides, the State government has also sought exemption of late fee of `200 per day and penal interest on it. If the Central government accepts this request, the assessees can file their forms without late fee and interest by December 20, an official release said.

Assessees who pay GST in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Karur, Theni, Sivaganga and Dindigul are facing difficulties in filing their monthly returns in the aftermath of the cyclone.