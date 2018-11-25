Home States Tamil Nadu

Road width norms in for Tamil Nadu construction projects to be relaxed

It is learnt that the rules will also be revised further by making provision of developing plots abutting 4.8 metre wide public road.

roadways

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The road width norms for construction projects are to be relaxed if the proposed provisions of Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulation (TNCDR) and Building Rules, 2018 are implemented.

The new draft rules have proposed that now on a road width of six metres, the builder can build ground floor plus two floors or stilt plus three floors. The comprehensive draft submitted by the six-member committee constituted to examine or make suggestions on comments of stakeholders was reviewed by Municipal Administration and Water Supply secretary earlier this month. He suggested the need to include provisions for having maximum of 12 metre height building near the six metre wide road with 16 dwelling units.

It is learnt that the rules will also be revised further by making provision of developing plots abutting 4.8 metre wide public road. It is learnt that under the new draft proposal, the minimum plot extent, plot frontage and plot coverage have been dispensed with. 

Similarly, the premium Floor Space Index (FSI) has been proposed as 50 per cent over and above the normally allowed FSI if the road width is 18 metre and above and 40 per cent if it is below 18 metre and above 12 metre. For the road width of above nine metre, but below 12 metre, 30 per cent premium FSI is proposed.Meanwhile, the revised draft rules have provision for Model building Bye-laws (MBBL), 2016 framed by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 

The Centre has asked the State government to incorporate all the 14 features of Model Building Bye-laws, which were framed as legal tools to regulate coverage, height, architectural design and construction aspects of buildings so as to achieve orderly development of an area.

Sources said the draft common building rules 2016-17 is divided into three parts. These include general provisions, development regulations and building rules general provisions. It is learnt that builders are awaiting eagerly the implementation of Tamil Nadu Common Building Rules so that they can firm up their plans for investment.

