Southern districts and delta regions likely to get heavy rain fall in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is expected to get light rain in the next few days as the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea will bring heavy rain to southern and delta districts, according to the meteorological department.

"Chennai will receive light rain, but southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Rameswaram and delta regions will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," said S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of Regional Meteorological Centre, claiming rains will gradually reduce in the State.

Between Friday and Saturday evening, Rameswaram recorded the highest rainfall in the State- 23 cm. With rain expected to wane across the State, the monsoon deficit is slated to increase. The State is facing a nine per cent deficit in monsoon rain. However, Chennai is facing almost a 50 per cent deficit.

"Chennai has received only 32 cm of rain as against the 58 cm average for this date," said N Puviarasan, director of Agromet Advisory Service Unit, while addressing the press on Saturday. The monsoon deficit is evident from the storage in the city's reservoirs which stands at a meagre 15 per cent of full capacity.

Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, and Chembarabakkam reservoirs currently hold a total of 4510 mcft of water. The rains over the last week have increased the levels only by six mcft. The storages on November 17 was 4504 mcft.

No fisherman warnings have been issued with the absence of cyclonic activity and low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.