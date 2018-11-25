Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern districts and delta regions likely to get heavy rain fall in next 24 hours

Between Friday and Saturday evening, Rameswaram recorded the highest rainfall in the State-  23 cm. With rain expected to wane across the State, the monsoon deficit is slated to increase.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS\Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is expected to get light rain in the next few days as the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea will bring heavy rain to southern and delta districts, according to the meteorological department.

"Chennai will receive light rain, but southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Rameswaram and delta regions will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," said S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of Regional Meteorological Centre, claiming rains will gradually reduce in the State.

Between Friday and Saturday evening, Rameswaram recorded the highest rainfall in the State-  23 cm. With rain expected to wane across the State, the monsoon deficit is slated to increase. The State is facing a nine per cent deficit in monsoon rain. However, Chennai is facing almost a 50 per cent deficit.

"Chennai has received only 32 cm of rain as against the 58 cm average for this date," said N Puviarasan, director of Agromet Advisory Service Unit, while addressing the press on Saturday. The monsoon deficit is evident from the storage in the city's reservoirs which stands at a meagre 15 per cent of full capacity.

Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills, and Chembarabakkam reservoirs currently hold a total of 4510 mcft of water. The rains over the last week have increased the levels only by six mcft. The storages on November 17 was 4504 mcft.

No fisherman warnings have been issued with the absence of cyclonic activity and low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rain Tirunelveli tuticorin Rameswaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp