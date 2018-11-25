Tamil Nadu BJP head Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks enhanced aid for Gaja-hit areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited many coastal villages, affected by cyclone Gaja, between Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam.

She also interacted with the affected fishermen families and said the Centre and State should provide enhanced financial assistance for them to buy new boats and repair the damaged ones.

Similarly, the losses faced by coconut growers should be enumerated properly and adequate compensation should be given.

She also promised the fishermen that she would take up this issue with the Central and State governments.

She said already a five-member committee had been formed to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and its report will be sent to party high command and the Centre.