Two absconding teenagers detained in Esakki Sankar ‘caste-killing’ case

TIRUNELVELI : The two teenagers, who were among the seven accused in the caste-killing of Esakki Sankar and were on the run, have been detained by a special team here on Saturday. Meanwhile, the five accused were sent to juvenile home by Ambasamudram police. According to police, the two escaped from their village as they knew that the police were after them after arresting the other five accused.

Sankar, a staff with Kalakkad branch of District Central Cooperative Bank, was allegedly hacked to death by the seven teenagers at Thamirabarani riverbank in November 20. Sankar (33), a resident of Vellanguli village near Ambasamudram, was from an intermediate caste and was in love with one Satyabama, who was from another intermediate caste. Though their parents initially showed opposition, they later agreed for their inter-caste marriage.

However, Sathyabama’s younger brother, who is the prime accused in the case, allegedly decided to kill Sankar after his friends mocked him as his sister was going to marry a man from another caste. Police said that the teens, who were all aged between 15 and 17, have hacked Sankar to death using two sickles. Of the seven, five were studying classes X and XI and the two were daily wage labourers.

The very next day Sankar was killed, Sathyabama allegedly committed suicide at her home by hanging self. Her parents had alleged that it was because of few media reports that carried their daughter’s name and the police interrogation with her, in connection to Sankar’s murder, pushed her towards suicide.

Notably, a special police team formed by district Superintendent of Police P Ve Arunshakthikumar police initially probed into caste and property dispute angles in Sankar’s murder and subsequently questioned Sankar’s kith and kin, Satyabama and her family members. On November 23, they booked the accused under sections 302, 147, 148 and 120b of Indian P e n a l C o d e a n d arrested five.