Home States Tamil Nadu

Two absconding teenagers detained in Esakki Sankar ‘caste-killing’ case

The two teenagers, who were among the seven accused in the caste-killing of Esakki Sankar and were on the run, have been detained by a special team here on Saturday.

Published: 25th November 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : The two teenagers, who were among the seven accused in the caste-killing of Esakki Sankar and were on the run, have been detained by a special team here on Saturday. Meanwhile, the five accused were sent to juvenile home by Ambasamudram police. According to police, the two escaped from their village as they knew that the police were after them after arresting the other five accused.

Sankar, a staff with Kalakkad branch of District Central Cooperative Bank, was allegedly hacked to death by the seven teenagers at Thamirabarani riverbank in November 20. Sankar (33), a resident of Vellanguli village near Ambasamudram, was from an intermediate caste and was in love with one Satyabama, who was from another intermediate caste. Though their parents initially showed opposition, they later agreed for their inter-caste marriage.

However, Sathyabama’s younger brother, who is the prime accused in the case, allegedly decided to kill Sankar after his friends mocked him as his sister was going to marry a man from another caste. Police said that the teens, who were all aged between 15 and 17, have hacked Sankar to death using two sickles. Of the seven, five were studying classes X and XI and the two were daily wage labourers.

The very next day Sankar was killed, Sathyabama allegedly committed suicide at her home by hanging self. Her parents had alleged that it was because of few media reports that carried their daughter’s name and the police interrogation with her, in connection to Sankar’s murder, pushed her towards suicide.

Notably, a special police team formed by district Superintendent of Police P Ve Arunshakthikumar police initially probed into caste and property dispute angles in Sankar’s murder and subsequently questioned Sankar’s kith and kin, Satyabama and her family members. On November 23, they booked the accused under sections 302, 147, 148 and 120b of Indian P e n a l C o d e a n d arrested five.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp