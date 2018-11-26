Home States Tamil Nadu

Aftermath of cyclone Gaja: Missing signboards confuse motorists in Nagapattinam

Collapsed signboards on highways in cyclone-affected districts have led to confusion among motorists, especially those bringing relief materials from other districts.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

An uprooted tree blocked the entire road of Neela Keezha Veedhi in Nagapattinam. (File | EPS)

By Aadhithya M S
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Collapsed signboards on highways in cyclone-affected districts have led to confusion among motorists, especially those bringing relief materials from other districts. New to the areas, they find it difficult to determine which road to take. After the cyclone, signboards can be seen lying on the ground, including ones that point out routes, warnings and speed limits.

On East Coast Road, which narrows to less than 50 feet in many places in Nagapattinam district, important deviations and junctions leading to towns are tough to find and motorists are sometimes left going in circles. Cars can be seen stopping at intersections to check with locals for directions. Adding to the confusion are detours due to restoration works like workers installing posts and untangling cables while perched on earthmovers.

Poor cell phone connectivity means motorists are often unable to access apps that provide directions. Vehicles bringing relief materials to the affected areas are taking longer than usual to arrive at their destinations and using up a lot of fuel. Apart from the highways, identifying villages and settlements in the affected areas is a tough job with signboards knocked down or already cleared from roads.

Two die in camps, outbreak ruled out 

TIRUVARUR: Two persons in relief camps near Mannargudi died on consecutive days, bringing into focus the need for health care and better sanitation in the centres. Officials, however, ruled out an outbreak of disease.

R Packiriammal (78) of Komalappettai near Kottur had been staying in the relief camp at Panchayat union primary school. Packiriammal fell ill following the rains and died on Sunday. In another incident, V Jayachandran (45) of Melapanayur near Kottur had been staying in the relief camp in the village. He fell ill and died on Saturday night. 

Release 1st instalment of aid, Stalin to Centre

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday urged the Central government to release the first instalment of assistance for restoration works in cyclone ‘Gaja’-affected areas in TN.  The Centre should also use the financial assistance. Answering queries of reporters at Chennai airport, he said the assessment of damage by the Central team in delta districts was not satisfactory.

He said people had complained about making an assessment at night and they had staged road rokos. Besides, the team visited only a few places.

