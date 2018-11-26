Home States Tamil Nadu

Arrest government officials and ministers involved in noon meal scam: DMK

Stalin said that the income-tax department had held many searches in the past two years, but did not take any concrete action against those involved in irregularities.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday demanded arrest of government officials and ministers who are allegedly involved in irregularities inthe noon-meal scheme to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore.  The ministers involved in the scam should be dropped from the cabinet, he said.

Referring to press reports on the scam, he said that the income-tax department had held many searches in the past two years, but did not take any concrete action against those involved in irregularities.  

Charging that the BJP government at the Centre was safeguarding these AIADMK ministers, he wondered what the real intention behind these raids could be- preventing corruption keeping the AIADMK government under threat or fulfilling BJP’s communal agenda through this government. 

Stating that even ‘classified documents’ of TN government were seized during the IT searches, he urged the State government to file sedition cases against those officials and ministers responsible for the leak.

