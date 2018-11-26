DMK moves CVC against change of gutka scam probe officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the abrupt change of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and the wing through which the gutka scam was being investigated, the DMK on Sunday moved the Central Vigilance Commission with a prayer to reverse the above changes effected suddenly after Nageswara Rao took over as CBI Director.

In the petition filed before the CVC, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan said earlier Kannan and Promod Kumar were investigating the scam as per the orders of the then CBI Director, Alok Kumar Verma. But after Nageswara Rao took charge as the Director on October 24, the investigating officers were changed besides the investigating wing was changed from anti-corruption to economic offences wing.

“Further, the first charge-sheet in gutka scam did not name DGP TK Rajendran or Health Minister C Vijaya Bhasker. The change of investigating officer and the wing was against the tenor of the order of the Supreme Court,” Anbazhagan said.

He added that if the CBI failed to restore the investigating officers and the wing, he would be constrained to move the Supreme Court.