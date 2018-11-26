Home States Tamil Nadu

Hand pumps to tide over shortage of water in Nagapattinam

Absence of power has made it impossible to pump water to overhead tanks and into the distribution system.

Published: 26th November 2018 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File / EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The district administration is installing as many as 2,863 hand pumps in six blocks
of Nagapattinam to cater to drinking water needs as work to restore power supply is likely to take some more time. Absence of power has made it impossible to pump water to overhead tanks and into the distribution system.

Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani while supervising work in Vadakkupoigainallur near Nagapattinam on Sunday, said, “Work is underway to install  2,863 hand pumps at a cost of Rs 2.41
crore. People should be able to get drinking water as they have been complaints of water tankers not able to supply them sufficiently in villages which are yet to get power supply restored.”

Hand pumps are being installed in 193 panchayat villages that include 980 hamlets in six blocks such as Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Thalaignayiru, Thirumarugal, Kilvelur and Keezhaiyur. Also, places that
already got electricity restored will also get hand pumps in the backdrop of complaints of lack of proper drinking water in feeding centres and lack of fuel to boil the water collected from water bodies.

Apart from hand pumps, 62 water tankers have been deployed to supply water. Also 96 generators have been set up to energise pumps in combined drinking water schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hand pump cylcone Gaja Nagapattinam water shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp