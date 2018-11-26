Hindu Religious and Charitable department to have manual on conservation of temples

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable (HR & CE) department will soon have a full-fledged manual comprising of standardised procedures, processes and principles for the conservation of heritage temples across the State.

“The draft manual which has been circulated to experts, is being vetted based on the inputs and feedback received,” HR and CE Commissioner TK Ramachandran said. Professor Arun Menon, Structural Engineering expert, IIT, Delhi; AMV Subramanian, archaeological expert; Dr T Sathyamoorthy, Conservation expert; traditional Stapathy K Dakshinamoorthy; Dr MV Narasimha Shilpacharya, expert in Agama related issues and many others offered suggestions to better the manual for conserving heritage temples.

These experts explained in detail, several aspects of conservation and restoration works relating to structure, archaeology, Vastu aspects by Sthapati, Agama aspects, architectural aspects, history and heritage aspects, administrative issues and procedures.

“The next step is to draw up a set of standardised procedures, processes and principles for taking up the works. There will be a common understanding among all the stakeholders - experts, engineers, contractors, workers, donors etc., as to what to do and how to do the conservation works,” Ramachandran added.

He also said the manual would help to sensitise people on the expectations from the screening committees and the High Court Committee on the proposals submitted and key dos’ and don’ts as well as inputs for the manual preparation.

“Temple conservation works in ancient and heritage temples has become very important because of the need to cater to the requirements of devotees and at the same time maintain the sacredness, ambience and the original structure and architecture of the temple intact,” Ramachandran pointed out.

It is proposed to have multi-disciplinary committees comprising sthapatis, art historians, conservation architects, archaeologists, etc., who would be involved in the conservation exercises.