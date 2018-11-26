Home States Tamil Nadu

This ‘collectorate’ in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur helps crack PSC exam

In most places, PSC aspirants make a beeline for private coaching centres to crack the competitive exam. But in Tirupur, they head to the Old Collectorate. 

Published: 26th November 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

A voluntary study circle in progress at Tirupur Old Collectorate. | Express Photo Services

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

But in Tirupur, they head to the Old Collectorate. Here, no coaching is provided in the conventional sense. There are no teachers per se. And there is no fee. What you have are voluntary study circles, where examinees can share their knowledge as well as clear doubts with peers, and listen to those who have already made it.

The out-of-the-box learning system shot to fame when a few cracked the TNPSC exam. Intrigue turned to astonishment when the number of those making it big swelled. At present, around 50 members of the Old Collectorate study circle have cleared the Group-IV exam and are awaiting counselling.

This unique initiative was started by M Srinivasan, 30, currently working as a surveyor in Department of Survey in Dharapuram in Tirupur district. He told TNIE that he was invited by one of his friends in Tirupur to get trained in the employment office, which was then functioning at the Old Collectorate.

Initially, Srinivasan studied alone. He could be seen sitting in a verandah revising his portions. Later, other aspirants joined him and soon it became a common sight as all candidates sat in groups to prepare for their exams.

The 12-acre Old Collectorate is in the heart of the city. Srinivasan, along with friends, would come to the Old Collectorate even after he got placed in the Survey Department. 

“With weekly tests and study materials, the TNPSC aspirants could not find a better place like the Old Collectorate. The place gave many a new address in their lives,” says Srinivasan.

Collector extends help

Tirupur collector KS Palanisamy told TNIE the administration would help candidates meet their study requirements. Plus, guest lectures by government officers would be arranged

