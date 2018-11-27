Home States Tamil Nadu

Four million to benefit from ADB loan for Tamil Nadu

Only 42 percent of households are covered by sewerage network with 43 percent of sewage disposed directly into the waterways.

A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than four million people living in several cities of the State will benefit from the Asian Development Bank’s $169 million loan to develop climate-resilient water supply, sewerage and drainage infrastructure.

This comes after Asian Development Bank and the Union government on Monday signed the $169 million loan as the first tranche of $500 million multi-tranche financing to address complex urban challenges through innovative and climate-resilient investment and deeper institutional support.

The first tranche of loan will target cities of Chennai, Coimbatore, Rajapalayam, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli and Vellore, wherein climate-resilient sewerage collection and treatment and drainage systems will be developed. 

It is learnt that overall ten cities in the state will benefit from the loan.

Under the project, the country’s first solar-powered sewage treatment plant will also be introduced. 
It will also include the introduction of smart water management systems which will help reduce non-revenue water and strengthen operational efficiency.

The signatories to the loan for the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Program include Sameer Kumar Khare, additional secretary (Fund bank and ADB), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, who signed for the Union government and Kenichi Yokoyama, country director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, who signed for ADB.

The ADB program forms part of its support to the State’s Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 to provide universal access to water and sanitation and to develop world-class cities in high-performing industrial corridors, said Yokoyama.

Although Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state, urban service levels in the State remain low, with less than half of households served by piped water.

