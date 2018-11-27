AIADMK contributes Rs one crore towards cyclone relief

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Tuesday contributed a sum of Rs one crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of cyclone Gaja.

AIADMK Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release said.

Palaniswami is AIADMK Joint Coordinator.

Cyclone Gaja hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, and left behind a trail of destruction, besides claiming 63 lives.