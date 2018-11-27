AIADMK contributes Rs one crore towards cyclone relief
AIADMK Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release said.
Published: 27th November 2018
CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Tuesday contributed a sum of Rs one crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of cyclone Gaja.
Palaniswami is AIADMK Joint Coordinator.
Cyclone Gaja hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, and left behind a trail of destruction, besides claiming 63 lives.