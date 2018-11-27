Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK contributes Rs one crore towards cyclone relief

AIADMK Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release said.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami | File Photo

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Tuesday contributed a sum of Rs one crore towards relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of cyclone Gaja.

AIADMK Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, an official release said.

Palaniswami is AIADMK Joint Coordinator.

Cyclone Gaja hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, and left behind a trail of destruction, besides claiming 63 lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja Cyclone relief AIADMK contribution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp