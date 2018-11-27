Cyclone Gaja: Central team inspection ends, Tamil Nadu's relief measures lauded

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM, KARAIKAL: The team deputed by the Union government to assess damage caused by cyclone Gaja wound up their inspection on Monday after visiting Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

The seven-member team, led by Daniel E Richard, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, comprises RB Kaul, Consultant, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi; BK Srivastava, Director in Charge, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Hyderabad; Manik Chandra Pandit, Executive, Ministry of Rural Development, New Delhi; Vandana Singhal, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Power, New Delhi; J Harsha, Director (M&A), Ministry of Water Resources, Chennai and R Elavarasan, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Chennai. The team earlier visited Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

Briefing media persons, Richard, said, “We inspected several places where various sections of the community are affected. We will submit a report to the Union government. We are hopeful everyone who has been affected will recover by receiving assistance.”

Richard described the damage as very moving and emotional. Also, he appreciated the efforts of relief workers. “Preventive measures put in place by the State government should be credited as it is huge relief that there has not been much loss of lives.”

On Monday, the team began inspection from the worst-hit Vettaikaraniruppu village, where it visited relief shelters and also took stock of the damage to property and power infrastructure like poles and transformers. At Kovilpathu, the team inspected the TNCSC godown which was damaged.

In Kodiyakkarai, the team inspected the damage to the buildings which included the houses and huts of the fisherfolk. They also had a look at the damaged boats and nets. The team then visited the mass kitchen centre in Periyakuthagai and observed the food being prepared.

Later, the team visited Pushpavanam where sea water intruded up to around three kilometres. The team inspected damage to paddy, coconuts and horticultural crops near Naluvethapathy. At Vilunthamavadi, the team inspected damages to infrastructure of fisheries, apart from checking damages to fishing boats and nets, each costing over lakhs.

In Karaikal, they visited Nadukalam, Vadakattalai, Pattinachery, TR Pattinam, Kakkamozhy, Athipadugai, Kilianoor, Thondamangalapet and Kallikuppam.