Home States Tamil Nadu

FIR against man for forgery in property sale in Tiruvallur district

Despite this, petitioner alleged that Gopal had fraudulently sold 4.06 acres to SRM group chairman Pachamuthu and his relatives on various occasions between 2005 and 2012.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

FIR image. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC was informed on Monday that the police had registered an FIR against D V Gopal, who allegedly forged documents of a property belonging to one P Rangabashyam in Manavalan Nagar in Tiruvallur district and sold it to Pachamuthu, chairman of SRM group of institutions.

A submission was made before Justice Anand Venkatesh when the criminal original petition from Rangabashyam (63) came up on Monday. According to advocate RC Paul Kanakaraj, his client Rangabashyam’s father Punniyakoti Naidu inherited 6.43-acre land in Zamin Pallavaram from his great-grandfather Govindarajulu Naidu in 1979.

After his death in 1981, petitioner Rangabashyam became the owner of the property. Induced by Gopal, a close relative, Rangabashyam gave the power-of-attorney to him to plot out the property in respect of 4.06 acres in 1984.

It was, however, cancelled in May 2005. Despite this, petitioner alleged that Gopal had fraudulently sold 4.06 acres to SRM group chairman Pachamuthu and his relatives on various occasions between 2005 and 2012.

 Petitioner had lodged a complaint with the police. As there was no proper response, he moved the High Court with the present petition for a direction to the Greater Chennai Police Commission to direct the inspector, CCB, ALGSC-II in Vepery to seize the documents from the custody of Pachamuthu and his relatives and proceed with the probe.

Protection declined for party office

CHENNAI: Accepting the preliminary objections raised by state public prosecutor A Natarajan, the HC has rejected a plea from the follower of Dhivakaran, a close relative of N Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, to order police protection for opening office for AMMA Ani in Royapuram. Petitioner does not have the title over the property in Royapuram.  

Plea against move for Jaya memorial

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered two weeks’ notice on a Public Interest Litigation challenging conversion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s  ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence in Poes Garden into a memorial. The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth ordered the notice while admitting the PIL from ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp