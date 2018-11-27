FIR against man for forgery in property sale in Tiruvallur district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC was informed on Monday that the police had registered an FIR against D V Gopal, who allegedly forged documents of a property belonging to one P Rangabashyam in Manavalan Nagar in Tiruvallur district and sold it to Pachamuthu, chairman of SRM group of institutions.

A submission was made before Justice Anand Venkatesh when the criminal original petition from Rangabashyam (63) came up on Monday. According to advocate RC Paul Kanakaraj, his client Rangabashyam’s father Punniyakoti Naidu inherited 6.43-acre land in Zamin Pallavaram from his great-grandfather Govindarajulu Naidu in 1979.

After his death in 1981, petitioner Rangabashyam became the owner of the property. Induced by Gopal, a close relative, Rangabashyam gave the power-of-attorney to him to plot out the property in respect of 4.06 acres in 1984.

It was, however, cancelled in May 2005. Despite this, petitioner alleged that Gopal had fraudulently sold 4.06 acres to SRM group chairman Pachamuthu and his relatives on various occasions between 2005 and 2012.

Petitioner had lodged a complaint with the police. As there was no proper response, he moved the High Court with the present petition for a direction to the Greater Chennai Police Commission to direct the inspector, CCB, ALGSC-II in Vepery to seize the documents from the custody of Pachamuthu and his relatives and proceed with the probe.

Protection declined for party office

CHENNAI: Accepting the preliminary objections raised by state public prosecutor A Natarajan, the HC has rejected a plea from the follower of Dhivakaran, a close relative of N Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, to order police protection for opening office for AMMA Ani in Royapuram. Petitioner does not have the title over the property in Royapuram.

Plea against move for Jaya memorial

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered two weeks’ notice on a Public Interest Litigation challenging conversion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence in Poes Garden into a memorial. The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth ordered the notice while admitting the PIL from ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy on Monday.