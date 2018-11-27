First LHB train coach rolled out in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adding another feather in the cap of the 85-year-old Golden Rock Workshop in Tiruchy, the first LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) train coach which underwent periodic overhauling, was rolled out on Monday.

This marks the beginning of a new era in the history of the workshop which is already carrying out the periodic overhaul of over 1000 passenger coaches and more than 120 diesel locomotives every year, said an official statement from the Railways.

Presently, the workshop takes up a maximum of two coaches per month for POH maintainence, which is subsequently expected to increase in coming months. For this purpose, a new corrosion repair shop is also coming up in the workshop dedicated for LHB coach maintenance, added the statement.

All Rajdhanis and several other trains such as Tiruchy- Chennai Rockfort Express and Madurai-Chennai Pandian Express are running with LHB coaches.

LHB coaches are sent to the workshop for periodic maintenance every three years, which includes control arm fitting on wheel and lowering of coach, repairing of air brake components on panel.