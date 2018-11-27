Home States Tamil Nadu

Inter-caste couple found dead in house

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: An inter-caste couple, who developed a romantic relationship through Facebook and
got married ignoring parental opposition, was found dead in their house, near Vellakoil in the district, on Monday morning. The deceased, Nandhakumar (20) and his wife, Sathyapriya (23), are from 
Soorampatti in Erode district. 

While Sathyapriya is a graduate, Nandhakumar has been educated only up to the twelfth standard.
The incident came to light after neighbours broke open their door after the house remained closed for more than a day. 

They were shocked to see Nandhakumar hanging from the ceiling and Sathyapriya lying dead with froth outside her mouth. They informed the Vellakoil police, who visited the spot and conducted preliminary
investigations. 

According to the police, they had married eight months back, but their families did not let them stay together and kept them separated. Apart from the caste difference, they had found the girl being
older to be inappropriate. Both Nandhakumar and Sathyapriya were also warned against the marriage and living together and told of the social stigma it would bring.

Nevertheless, a few months ago, without informing their families, the couple moved to Vellakoil in Tirupur district and started living together. Nandhakumar worked in a restaurant to support the family. Even after moving to Vellakoil, Nandhakumar kept meeting his mother, which Sathyapriya did not like, police sources said.

The police have registered a case and begun investigations.

