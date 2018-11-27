Rally for PwDs’ constitutional rights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 200 people took out a rally to stress the need for persons with disabilities to claim their constitutional rights, marking the Constitution Day on Monday.

Organised by Disability Rights Alliance India (DRAI), in association with the NGO Aide et Action, the group covered a one-km stretch on Elliots beach and shouted slogans.

“Our rights have been denied for so long. We demand inclusion as a group in Article 15 of the Indian Constitution,” said Smitha Sadasivan of Disability Rights Alliance India.

The Article 15 states, “the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them”.

Members of the alliance said that accessibility for persons with disabilities did not find a mention in the Constitution, which in itself was a discrimination. PwDs are also not recognised as a marginalised group in the Constitution.

Monday’s rally is part of a series of programmes lined up by the group in the run-up to the World Human Rights Day on December 10.

Recounting the problems faced by children with disabilities, a statement issued by the DRAI said, “The policies across all departments, ministries and sectors are yet to be responsive and inclusive.”