Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 10 Lakh solatium to family of dead cyclone relief worker

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced `10  lakh solatium to one P Nagaraj, who died when he was involved in Gaja cyclone relief works in Tiruvarur district.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced Rs 10  lakh solatium to one P Nagaraj, who died when he was involved in Gaja cyclone relief works in Tiruvarur district.

In a release, he said 12 districts including delta districts had largely been affected on November 16 when Cyclone Gaja made landfall.

Although a heavy loss of lives has been averted following several precautionary measures taken by the government, houses, crops, electric posts, drinking water pipes and cattle have largely been damaged, he said. 

“I have conducted various consultative meetings before and after the cyclone. And I have ordered provision of food, drinking water, milk, dhotis and saree, 10 kg rice, kerosene and tarpaulin sheets to the affected people. Thousands of employees were brought from various districts and deployed for carrying out relief works,” the CM said,  

Of those employees, Nagaraj, son of Balasubramaniyan, who was serving as a driver with Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) in Tiruchy, fell ill and died on the way to the hospital when he was involved in relief works at Tiruvarur.

“I express my condolences to his family. I have ordered Rs 10-lakh solatium to his family members from the CM Public Relief Fund,” he said, adding that a government job would be given to a member of his family, based on their qualification.

