Announce interim relief for cyclone Gaja victims within a week: HC tells Centre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Centre to announce an interim relief for the victims of cyclone Gaja within one week from receiving the interim damage assessment report that will be submitted by the Central team.

Observing that "the government must move all machinery at its command to help the affected people", a bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu gave a series of directions to both the

Central and State government in addition to the steps that have been already taken by the governments.

Ordering that the central team should file an interim report on the damages caused by the cyclone within two days after the conclusion of the visit and the Central government should consider the report and announce an interim relief within one week from receiving the report, the bench also directed the Centre to

consider the memorandum submitted by the State government requesting to revise the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) with an open mind, by commenting that the present rate of assistance is grossly inadequate.

Similarly, a list of 24 directions were given to the State government which included getting assistance of army and paramilitary forces for restoring the roads damaged due to the cyclone. The Judges also directed to distribute tarpaulin sheets, kerosene stoves, mosquito nets, milk, bread, food grains, essential medicines and sanitary napkins, among others especially in rural areas.

The State was directed to appoint nodal officers at Taluk and Village level to ensure better coordination and equal concentration in all areas. An action taken report has been sought from TANGEDCO on complete restoration of power supply in villages, within one week.

Earlier, the Judges told the State Health and Education secretaries to take efforts to extend the last date of

submitting application for NEET for the students of four affected districts. The CBSE has been directed to consider the State's request in this matter, favourably. Further, the Centre should consider the TN government's request on enhancing the assistance provided to fishermen affected in the cyclone. Similar suggestions were made to the State to increase the compensation announced for farmers.

The Court also sought a compliance report on the interim order on December 5.

Other directions to State Government

- enhance assistance for loss of trees and crops

- request Centre for extension of deadline for paying crop insurance premium

- build multi-hazard resistant houses for victims

- open more relief centres in rural areas

- waive transport charges for transporting relief materials

- provide hired generators in villages without power supply

- open more relief centres

- encourage common kitchen until situation turns normal

- conduct medical camps in all affected villages