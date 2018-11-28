Home States Tamil Nadu

Foetus of 11-year-old girl terminated, girl recovers

The 11-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by her cousin, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on November 8 for termination of her 24-week-old foetus.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion

Image for representational purpose only.

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Putting an end to the traumatic ordeal faced by a 11-year-old girl from a tribal village in Dindigul district, for the first time in the last few years, the doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital medically terminated the six-month-old foetus on Monday despite risks, following a direction by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.  

The 11-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by her cousin, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on November 8 for termination of her 24-week-old foetus. Given the age of the girl and the term of pregnancy, hospital doctors feared a probable loss of life of the girl or the foetus or both. Following this, a writ petition was filed by the girl’s mother at the Madurai Bench last week, since the provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, did not allow termination of foetus if the pregnancy term was more than 20 weeks. Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and R Tharani ordered the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital to constitute a committee. 

Last Friday, the committee, comprising two obstetricians/gynaecologists from the hospital, after examining the girl, submitted its report at the court. The report stated that continuation of pregnancy entailed complications of anaemia, pregnancy-induced hypertension and pre-term labour, while termination of pregnancy in second trimester was also risky. The committee stressed “the risk of continuation of pregnancy carries more risk than second trimester termination of pregnancy”.

Taking the report into account, the court, on Friday, ordered the medical termination of the girl’s pregnancy without any delay and also directed the hospital to file a report on the physical condition of the girl on December 3.

Following the direction of the court, in a major relief to the girl, the six-month-old foetus was medically terminated on Monday, not involving any surgical procedure. Speaking to Express, the doctors treating the girl said that her condition was stable and she had regained consciousness. “This is the first time in the last few years that the pregnancy of a girl this young has been terminated at the hospital,” said a senior doctor, who was part of the committee. 

Keeping in mind that she had to undergo the traumatic ordeal of a sexual assault, pregnancy and termination of pregnancy at a tender age, she will be given counselling, and it would take about six weeks for her to return to normal life, added the doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foetus Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp