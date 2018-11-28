Foetus of 11-year-old girl terminated, girl recovers

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Putting an end to the traumatic ordeal faced by a 11-year-old girl from a tribal village in Dindigul district, for the first time in the last few years, the doctors at the Government Rajaji Hospital medically terminated the six-month-old foetus on Monday despite risks, following a direction by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The 11-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by her cousin, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on November 8 for termination of her 24-week-old foetus. Given the age of the girl and the term of pregnancy, hospital doctors feared a probable loss of life of the girl or the foetus or both. Following this, a writ petition was filed by the girl’s mother at the Madurai Bench last week, since the provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, did not allow termination of foetus if the pregnancy term was more than 20 weeks. Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and R Tharani ordered the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital to constitute a committee.

Last Friday, the committee, comprising two obstetricians/gynaecologists from the hospital, after examining the girl, submitted its report at the court. The report stated that continuation of pregnancy entailed complications of anaemia, pregnancy-induced hypertension and pre-term labour, while termination of pregnancy in second trimester was also risky. The committee stressed “the risk of continuation of pregnancy carries more risk than second trimester termination of pregnancy”.

Taking the report into account, the court, on Friday, ordered the medical termination of the girl’s pregnancy without any delay and also directed the hospital to file a report on the physical condition of the girl on December 3.

Following the direction of the court, in a major relief to the girl, the six-month-old foetus was medically terminated on Monday, not involving any surgical procedure. Speaking to Express, the doctors treating the girl said that her condition was stable and she had regained consciousness. “This is the first time in the last few years that the pregnancy of a girl this young has been terminated at the hospital,” said a senior doctor, who was part of the committee.

Keeping in mind that she had to undergo the traumatic ordeal of a sexual assault, pregnancy and termination of pregnancy at a tender age, she will be given counselling, and it would take about six weeks for her to return to normal life, added the doctors.