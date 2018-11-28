Give interim relief in a week to victims of Cyclone Gaja: Madras High Court to Centre

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to announce interim relief for victims of Cyclone Gaja within a week of receiving the interim damage assessment report to be submitted by the team deputed by the Centre. The court ordered the team to file its report within two days of concluding its visit.

A bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu gave a series of directions to the Centre and State and sought a compliance report on its interim order on December 5.

The team wrapped up its visit with a meeting with Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday. It said the cyclone had caused severe damage. Meanwhile, on the CM’s request, freight charges on relief materials have been waived till December 10.

The bench directed the Centre to consider the memorandum submitted by the State requesting revision of the State Disaster Relief Fund with an open mind, commenting that the present rate of assistance is grossly inadequate. A list of 24 directions were given to the State government, including that it get assistance of army and paramilitary forces to restore roads damaged by Gaja.

The judges also directed that tarpaulin sheets, kerosene stoves, mosquito nets, milk, bread, food grains, medicines and sanitary napkins, among other materials, be distributed, especially in rural areas. The State was asked to appoint nodal officers at the Taluk and Village level to ensure better coordination.

An Action Taken Report was sought from TANGEDCO within a week on complete restoration of power supply in villages. Earlier, the judges told Health and Education Secretaries to take efforts to extend the last date for applying to NEET for the students of four worst-affected districts. The CBSE was directed to consider the State’s request in this matter.

Further, the Centre should consider the TN government’s request on enhancing the assistance provided to fishermen affected by the cyclone, the court said. Similar suggestions were made to the State to increase the compensation announced for farmers.

No freight charge for relief materials till December 10

Chennai: The Railway Board has waived off all freight charges for relief material sent to districts affected by Cyclone Gaja until December 10, according to a letter sent by Shilpi Bishnoi, Director, Traffic Commercial (rates), Railway Board, to all general managers of Indian Railways on Tuesday. The decision comes after CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had recently written to the Union Ministry of Railways, asking not to collect any freight charge from the donors for the relief material sent to the stations in disaster affected areas. He pointed out that the charges were waived for the relief material when Kerala faced floods recently. “All government organisations across the country can book relief material free of cost to the affected districts of Tamil Nadu,” the letter said.