PM Modi urged to ‘give up’ Dam Safety Bill

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give up the move to introduce the Dam Safety Bill-2018 in the Parliament, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Dharmapuri MP and PMK youth wing secretary has urged.“The Union government has decided to introduce the Dam Safety Bill-2018, which would take away the rights of the State from four dams including Mullaiperiyar, in the winter session of the Parliament which would commence on December 11.

It should be condemned as it would snatch away the rights of the states. When the Manmohan Singh led government sought the opinions of the State governments, the Tamil Nadu government had registered its stiff opposition against the draft bill,” observed Dr Ramadoss, in the release.