Opposition unites against move

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Various political parties of the State have slammed the Union government for giving the approval to Karnataka government for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for constructing a dam on the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

MK Stalin, president of DMK, condemned the BJP-led Union government’s approval for the PFR for constructing a dam on Cauvery at Mekadatu at the cost of Rs 5912 crore. Stalin elaborated the permission would affect the drinking water needs and cultivation activities of the State to a large extent.

“Several resolutions have been adopted in the State assembly for urging not to give any permission to Karnataka, that were sent to the Union government. But, it did not consider the same,” he said.

CWC conditions for preparing DPR

Views of other co-basin States would be taken into consideration, while preparing the DPR so that interstate issues can be resolves amicably

As the main objective of this project as stated in PFR is to implement the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) award as modified by the SC, acceptance of Cauvery Water Management Authority would be a pre-requisite for consideration of the DPR by the Advisory Committee of Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

DPR in due consultation with Central Electricity Authority