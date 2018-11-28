Relief funds cross Rs 33 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The contributions for the ongoing restoration works in the districts affected by cyclone Gaja, handed over to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, crossed Rs 33 crore on Tuesday. On Tuesday alone, contributions to the tune of Rs 10.68 crore including Rs 1 crore donation from the AIADMK given by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, were handed over to the Chief Minister.

The details of other contributions are: Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, chairman and managing director, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, Coimbatore (Rs 1 crore), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (Rs 50 lakh), Repco Bank employees (Rs 30 lakh), R Kannan Adityan, managing director, Malai Murasu (Rs 25 lakh) and Everwin Trust, Kolathur (Rs 31 lakh), among others.