Tamil Nadu will build one lakh houses for Cyclone Gaja-affected

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said one lakh concrete houses would be built for those who had lost their huts in Cyclone Gaja. A special processing committee, headed by an IAS officer, would be formed to execute the project, Palaniswami said during his visit to cyclone-affected villages in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday. Speaking near Vizhunthamavadi, he also said the government would take steps to provide compensation at rates higher than what the government had fixed earlier.

Addressing mediapersons at Vedaranyam, Palaniswami said all those affected by the cyclone would receive relief materials such as clothes, rice and oil, within five days. “We have allocated Rs 1,300 crores so far for relief work,” he said.

Asked if the Centre would grant the entire quantum of funds sought by TN for relief, the CM drew a comparison with Central assistance given in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi and said both governments shared the responsibility of providing relief. “We submitted a report to Centre on the damage and sought funds. We hope the Centre will act with humanity in providing it,” he said.

Five lakh people would be employed under MGNREGA scheme to cut and removing fallen trees in cyclone affected districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Tiruvarur after inspecting affected areas, Palaniswami said the compensation announced by his government was the highest ever so far in the State. Responding to a question about the main demand of victims, the Chief Minister said people demanded restoration of electricity, and pointed out that around 24,000 workers were engaged in restoring electricity infrastructure. Power supply would be restored in 4-5 days, he assured.

Around 1.05 lakh thatched roof houses and 25,652 tiled roof houses were damaged in the district. and 1,58,157 persons from 34,000 odd families have been staying in 199 camps in district. The Chief Minister distributed relief materials to people in a camp at Tiruvarur.

Among the places the Chief Minister inspected included Melamarudur, Pitchankotagam, Kattimedu, and Tiruthuraipoondi.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering at Vizhunthamavadi in Nagapattinam, Palaniswami said steps would be taken to increase compensation for damaged boats.Addressing fisherfolk, he said officials were surveying the damage caused by the cyclone to boats and nets. The government would provide compensation and take action to enhance it if needed, he assured them.

During his interaction with farmer representatives, Cauvery V Dhanabalan. requested him to sanction at least `15000 per fallen coconut tree.

During his five-hour inspection in the district, Palaniswami visited Prathabaramapuram in Keezhaiyur, Vizhunthamavadi in Kilvelur, Vellapallam and Nalauvethapathy in Thalaignayiru , Pushpavanam and Vaimedu in Vedaranyam. At the Panchayat Union Office in Nagapattinam, the chief minister handed over compensation and distributed relief materials worth `96 lakh to 443 beneficiaries.

He also inspected the automated warehouse of TNCSC at Kovilpattu in Thalaignayiru and inquired about the structural damage it suffered. The warehouse complex spans 172.68 acres and was built at a cost of Rs 151.94 crores.

EPS lauds TANGEDCO workers

Along with deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, and other ministers, he had tea at a road side tea shop at Tiruthuraipoondi. The Chief Minister met TANGEDCO workers engaged in restoring an electric pole at Tiruvarur road in Tiruthuraipoondi and lauded their hard work. At Vizhunthamavadi in Kilvelur, he pumped water from a hand pump and drank it. At a cyclone shelter in Vettaikaraniruppu, the Chief Minister also served food to some of the people victims