Faulty flyover pours Rs 6 crore down the drain; contractor taken to task

CHENNAI: Three weeks after reports exposed the shoddy works in the newly constructed highway's bridge at Peyadikkottai near Avudaiyarkoil in Pudukottai district, the State Highways has initiated disciplinary proceedings against seven officials and downgraded the contractor who built the bridge, disqualifying him from taking any highways works above Rs 75 lakh.

During the recent rains in October, an extended road from a highways bridge connecting Peyadikkottai village with Sirugambur Vellaipuram road, developed massive cracks.

The cracks have left the road with huge pits, leaving the soil on the verge of landslide. The degradation of the road has shocked the locals with questions over the safety of the structure as it was only thrown open for the public only in June this year. The 11 meter width-bridge was built at the cost of Rs 5.7 crore under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in NABARD by the Rural Road Wing of State Highways.

Followed by the reports on the road damage, an internal inquiry by Highways officials have found that the crack was a result of poor drainage of road bed, failure in soil compaction and improper earth embankment during road construction.

Acting on this, Chief Engineer of NABARD and Rural Road Wing of State Highways has initiated disciplinary action against seven officials - two divisional engineers, two assistant divisional engineers, two managers and one assistant engineer under rule 17 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

In addition, the State Highways has also downgraded the contractor from first class to second class which disqualifies the company from participating in tenders that are above Rs 75 lakh.

“Highways road laying works cost above Rs 2 crore, which can be taken only by first class contractors. The contractor company concerned, will not be given any significant works in the department,” added the officer.

N K Selvam, Chief Engineer, State Highways (NABARD and Rural roads), said a technical team of IIT, Madras, had inspected the bridge and ascertained its stability. “The defects in the bridge works have been rectified,” he added.