Another minor wants pregnancy terminated

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Within a week after the Madurai Bench ordered termination of pregnancy of a minor girl, another petition has been filed seeking similar relief for a 12-year-old girl. The petitioner, a daily wage worker, submitted that her daughter became pregnant after being sexually assaulted by her

neighbour, a 70-year-old man.

As the same was discovered by her after the gestation period crossed 20 weeks, she approached the Court for direction for termination of the pregnancy. The petitioner also sought a direction to grant the mandatory compensation of Rs 2 lakh under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) as an interim relief. Justice A D Jagadish Chandira, who heard the plea, transferred the case to a division bench.