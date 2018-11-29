Home States Tamil Nadu

Exams won’t be postponed in cyclone-hit areas: K A Sengottaiyan

Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said the feed for cattle and poultry in the affected areas has been brought in from Hosur.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gaja

Cyclone Gaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Half-yearly examinations for school students would be conducted as per schedule in cyclone-affected districts,  said School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan. Responding to questions from media persons on Wednesday, the minister said examinations were meant to assess the progress of students and train them appropriately based on their marks, so they cannot be postponed. For the students in the cyclone-hit districts, 84,000 textbooks are being distributed, he added.

Earlier, Sengottaiyan chaired a review meeting of relief operations where he spoke about work going in full swing in the taluks of Orathanadu, Pattukkottai and Peravurani. As many as 4,476 TANGEDCO workers are engaged in restoring electricity in the affected areas. The minister further said tarpaulin sheets would be distributed to those whose houses were damaged.

Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu said enumeration of crop damages in Thanjavur was being undertaken by the officers from the Agriculture department deputed from various districts. He assured adequate compensation based on the enumeration would be provided for the affected farmers.
Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said the feed for cattle and poultry in the affected areas has been brought in from Hosur.

TAGS
K A Sengottaiyan TANGEDCO Orathanadu

