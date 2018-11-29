Interstate water dispute takes centre stage ahead of Lok Sabha polls

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inter-State water disputes are assuming centre stage in Tamil Nadu once again ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year. This follows the Central government’s approval for Terms of Reference of Kerala for conducting a study for building a new dam along Mullaiperiyar dam and nod for Karnataka for preparing a Detailed Project Report for building a new dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing both these projects for a long time and after much effort, both neighbours got favourable orders from the Centre at a time when Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and that too, where the BJP and the Congress have political stakes. Further, for the farmers of Cauvery delta, which was devastated by cyclone ‘Gaja', this move of the Central government has come as another shock, it is pointed out.

While opposition DMK has convened an all-party meeting to discuss Mekedatu issue, almost all parties have criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for giving the nod to Karnataka. A dam at Mekedatu would affect the livelihood of crores of people in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to move the Supreme Court.

“It is simple. Keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections which are round the corner, permission for a Detailed Project Report on the proposed dam at Mekedatu has been given. This could be a significant point for BJP’s campaign in Karnataka,” feels political analyst Tharasu Shyam.

As per the Helsinki rules, interests of lower riparian States should be safeguarded. With regard to Cauvery water issue, the same rule has to be applied and the Supreme Court order also says that, he says.

“Though both Congress and BJP are national parties, there is no nationalist spirit in them now. They are just parties with national presence. Nationalist spirit had gone with Nehru’s period. ‘Higher number of seats- nearer to the Delhi throne’ has become the rule of the day. So, for each State, these so called national parties have different yardsticks.,” he says.

On the way out for Tamil Nadu on this issue, he points out that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had no powers to give permission to Karnataka for preparing a DPR to build a new dam across Cauvery because such powers have been vested with Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) which was formed a few months ago following the final order of SC.

“Since this authority alone has powers to allow or disallow any new dam across Cauvery, Tamil Nadu should first move the CWMA against CWC’s nod to Karnataka and then move the SC with the orders given by the authority. But, these works have to be done without wasting time,” he says.

K Sivasubramaniyan, Associate Professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies, who is doing research in water issues, particularly those related to irrigation, is of the view that moving the Supreme Court alone would be the only way to get justice.

He is critical of water management policy of Tamil Nadu government. When Karnataka let out huge quantity of water a couple of months ago, we failed to store it. We never build sufficient number of check dams along Cauvery river to increase the groundwater table. At the same time, “Karnataka is utilising the available water to the maximum extent.

Andhra Pradesh government is building check dams on Palar river whereas in Tamil Nadu, water management strategies are zero. So, while taking legal recourse over water disputes, the permanent solution lies in Tamil Nadu taking steps to stand on its own leg by adopting better water management policies, “ he said.