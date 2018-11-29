Mekedatu: DMK, allies to hold stir on December 4 against Centre

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK Thursday announced a protest demonstration on December 4 at Tiruchirappalli to urge the Centre to rescind its nod for a Detailed Project Report to Karnataka for building a dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river.

After chairing a meeting of allies -Congress and IUML- and friendly parties including the MDMK and VCK, DMK chief M K Stalin told reporters a "massive protest demonstration," will be held at the delta town in which leaders of all friendly parties will take part.

Demanding a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing the DPR, the Leader of Opposition appealed to leaders of all political parties to take part in the stir transcending party lines.

Recently, the Central Water Commission had allowed Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a balancing reservoir cum drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had urged the Centre to withdraw its permission to Karnataka for preparing a DPR for the dam project.