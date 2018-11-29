Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University scandal: Copy of CB-CID report sought

She sought for a stay of all further proceedings on the final report and sought a direction to transfer the case to CBI for fresh investigation under a special investigation team.

Madurai Kamaraj University

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed the Srivilliputhur Mahila Court to produce the copy of the final report filed by the CB-CID in the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal case in a sealed cover before December 3.

The direction came in response to a petition filed by the General Secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association P Suganthi seeking transfer of the investigation of the case to CBI. Suganthi submitted that the entire final report in the said case is totally flawed and stands on inadmissible confessions without any independent witnesses to corroborate the averments.

Though the audio conversation, which is the prime evidence in the case that had set the law in motion, included soliciting sexual favours from girl students and sexual gratification for higher officials of MKU, the latter part has been completely abandoned during the investigation, Suganthi stated. Even the statement of the Vice Chancellor of MKU has not recorded been recorded by CB-CID, she added. 

Suganthi further pointed out CB-CID had added two higher officials of MKU namely Distance Education Director Viajayadurai and Director of Human Resource Development Centre Kalaiselvan, as witnesses in the case instead of accused, even though the officials, according to the prime accused Professor Nirmala Devi’s confession and their own statements, seem to have aided her in the crime directly and indirectly.

