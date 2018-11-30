Home States Tamil Nadu

Adulteration of milk raises concern: Madras High Court

Wondering  as to what the government was doing to curb adulteration of milk for over one year, the Madras High Court said this is a serious issue.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

As many as 187 milk samples were found to be substandard and misbranded.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to what the government was doing to curb adulteration of milk for over one year, the Madras High Court said this is a serious issue.A bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumant, which made the observation on Thursday directed the Director of Public Health to be present in the court on December 12 and file a comprehensive report relating to the alleged sale of adulterated milk in the State.

The bench was passing interim orders on a PIL petition from A P Suryaprakasam, an advocate,  who prayed for a CBI probe into the allegation of adulterated milk being sold in TN. The petitioner filed the PIL in June 2017. When it came up for further hearing, petitioner submitted that in the status report filed by the government earlier, it stated that 886 milk samples had been lifted from 32 districts and analysed. Of which, no samples were found to be safe.

As many as 187 samples were found to be substandard and misbranded. This statement was contradictory to each other, petitioner said. When the bench asked what action had been taken, Government Pleader Jayaprakash Narayanan said he would collect details and file it before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court adulteration of milk milk adulteration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp