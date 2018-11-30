Home States Tamil Nadu

DGE to set up regional offices in 32 districts of Tamil Nadu

Currently, there are seven regional offices across the state in Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Vellore and Chennai, where the headquarters is situated.

Published: 30th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will set up a regional office, each, in all districts of the State in the first week of December, said a senior official from the directorate speaking to Express.“A regional office each, will be set up in all 32 revenue districts, by the first week of December,” the official said.

“We don’t want students travelling long distances. This will make commuting easier,” the official said. The current heads of regional offices will be designated positions at Chennai office and officials in the rank of Assistant Directors will be appointed as regional heads with a small team under them, he said, adding no additional funds will be allocated for setting-up these regional offices.

