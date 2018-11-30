No water for industries from Srivaikuntam anaicut: NGT

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a ban on supplying water to industries from Srivaikuntam anaicut under the 20 MGD (Millions of Gallon per Day) scheme, bringing cheers to farmers and water activists.

The 20 MGD Scheme commissioned in 2009 has been supplying water to industries in Thoothukudi from Srivaikuntam anaicut of Thamirabarani through an exclusive closed conduit system. The water was treated at Manjalneerkayal near Palayakayal here, and diverted to companies. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies at least 9.2 cr litre water under the scheme to the industries at one paise per litre.

Although the scheme has been instrumental in industrial growth, the enormous supply of water from anaicut has adversely affected the supply for agricultural activities, drinking schemes, and also depleted groundwater table. The issue drew attention when the district faced water crisis in the financial year 2016-17.

Sources said, the 20 MGD scheme, comprising an intake well along with a control room and foot bridge, is located on 0.055 hectares appended to Forest department, which gave the land only for drinking water purpose. The bone of contention was that the TWAD, which got forest land for drinking water purpose, exclusively sold water to industries.

Advocate Joel, who filed the case in 2017, seeking justice for the farmers, who were unable to practise three-phase agriculture -- advance kar, kar and pisanam -- as several lakhs of gallons of water from Thamirabarani river were diverted for industrial purpose, he said. In the wake of the NGT order, sources in the industrial sector are worried as it would impact large and small industries functioning in the district adversely. The major beneficiaries of the 20 MGD scheme are Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), SPIC and a host of industries.