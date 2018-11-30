Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem police provide tea for drivers at wee hours to reduce accidents

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sabari M
Express News Service

SALEM: The District Police in four districts, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri which comes under Salem Range, has instructed to give tea for drivers who are passing national highways to reduce accidents. On Friday, Salem Police started to give out tea for vehicle drivers, especially for goods carrier drivers.

As Salem is an important point to reach Bangalore and Chennai, there are more vehicles including goods vehicles from Kerala, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts, which pass through Salem. These goods carrier vehicles mostly travel at night time, hence drivers are prone to nodding off at the wheel.

The District police are taking various steps like creating barricades, cat eyes, caution boards and signals at accident spots to make the highway patrol police to monitor the accident spots regularly.

Following these steps, the accident rate has come down in Salem district and in other districts within the Salem Range as well. The police found that most of the accidents were taking place around 2 to 5 am.

Following the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG, Salem Range)'s instructions, Salem district police on Friday have started to give out tea for vehicle drivers passing Karipatty and other accident-prone spots.

The police have also advised the drivers to park their vehicles in parking lots if they were sleepy.

Speaking to Express, Salem Range DIG Senthilkumar said that this year till November, around 425 persons were killed in road accidents in these four districts.

Last year, more than 800 people lost their lives in mishaps in these 4 districts. Due to steps taken by the police of these four districts, the accident rate came down to 425 this year.

