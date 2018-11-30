Home States Tamil Nadu

Stir at Nagapattinam Collectorate against inaction on assault on government staff

TNGEA members were protesting the alleged lack of action against those who attacked revenue officials carrying out Cyclone Gaja relief work.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of government employees, including revenue staff, held a demonstration at the collectorate here on Thursday. They were protesting the alleged lack of action against those who attacked revenue officials carrying out Cyclone Gaja relief work. Members of the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department Officials Association and Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) held the protest. They raised slogans against the lack of action taken against suspects involved in the assaults.

Addressing media, TNGEA district secretary A T A Anbazhagan said, “All departments, particularly the Revenue and Rural Development departments are putting in tireless work to restore normalcy in the areas affected by the cyclone. However, miscreants, unknown assailants and certain political parties have been disrespectful of our work and assaulted them. They should be arrested at once and the welfare of employees involved in cyclone relief should be protected.”

M Sridhar, the then tahsildar of Vedaranyam and workers accompanying him were allegedly assaulted by a mob near Kovilpathu on November 21 when he went to enquire relief works to the central kitchen in Periyakuthagai. Four people have been arrested, but main accused R Kathirvel is absconding. Earlier, VAO Selvi and her colleague were allegedly assaulted in Agarkadambanur.

