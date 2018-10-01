Home States Tamil Nadu

‘AIIMS at Madurai for sure: Lok Sabha Dy Speaker Thambi Durai

Speaking to reporters here at the Coimbatore International Airport, Thambi Durai said that the setting up of AIIMS would not be stopped for any reason.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Thambi Durai

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While an RTI response from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says that there is no approval for setting up AIIMS in Madurai, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambi Durai assured here on Sunday that the national institute would be set up in the temple city as it was discussed in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters here at the Coimbatore International Airport, Thambi Durai said that the setting up of AIIMS would not be stopped for any reason. “As it was discussed in the Parliament, it would be set up as planned,” he said.

Contrary to Thambi Durai’s statement, in an RTI reply to an activist Hakkim Kasim of East Veli Street in Madurai, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare replied that the cabinet approval to set up AIIMS in Madurai had not been obtained.

Further, he said that AIADMK would not accept any project that would affect the farmers. “Regarding the Hydrocarbon extraction project, we would raise our concern in the Lok Sabha. The State Government is for the welfare of farmers,” he added.

Stating that AIADMK would contest individually in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies,  Thambi Durai said, he would not differ with the views of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneer Selvam with regard to the poll alliance. “At the same time, AIADMK has the peoples’ support to win all the 40 constituencies individually,” he said.

When asked whether the BJP had been trying to have an alliance with the AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Thambi Durai said that the BJP Union Minister for State Pon Radhakrishnan would answer it. “No national parties except Dravidian parties have a role to play in the State,” he added.

Plans on right track: Health secy

Madurai: Clearing the air on the RTI response, the State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the process of setting up of AIIMS in Thoppur in Madurai was moving on the right track. Speaking to newspersons in Madurai, Radhakrishnan said that the RTI response for selective questions regarding the fund release for AIIMS was misleading “as there are several steps involved in the process.” 

Stating that the process of setting up of AIIMS is moving on the right track, he explained that a detailed project report had been prepared and funds were allotted for the DPR and for the construction of compound wall at the site.  He said the detailed design of the project was sent to Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS Thambi Durai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament