Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai Builder to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to flat owner for deficiency in service

The forum stated that the seller had handed over flat without collecting full amount, which is against the norm in real estate practice.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For not carrying out the repair works in the complainant’s newly purchased flat as agreed by the seller who sold a house in Pudur, Ambattur to him, the seller has been ordered by the Thiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to pay a compensation of `1.55 lakh to the complainant for deficiency in service.

The issue dates back to October 2004 when N Jesinitha, a resident of Ambattur purchased a 740-sqft ground floor flat from N Jaferry Fernandes at `5.9 lakh for which she had paid `50,000 as advance.
The complainant said the seller had not set right defects or constructed other amenities as agreed by both parties.

The seller in his defence said that they had agreed to sell the flat at `900 per sqft and that he had told the complaint that other repair works would be carried out after the remaining amount was paid.

The forum stated that the seller had handed over flat without collecting full amount, which is against the norm in real estate practice. “After examining documents submitted by both parties, it is clear that there is some lacking in the construction of the flat.

Hence the seller is directed by the forum to pay a compensation of `1.5 lakh for deficiency in service and `5,000 towards litigation expenses,” said the forum comprising president S Pandian and member R Baskarkumaravel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament