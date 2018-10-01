Chennai Builder to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to flat owner for deficiency in service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For not carrying out the repair works in the complainant’s newly purchased flat as agreed by the seller who sold a house in Pudur, Ambattur to him, the seller has been ordered by the Thiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to pay a compensation of `1.55 lakh to the complainant for deficiency in service.

The issue dates back to October 2004 when N Jesinitha, a resident of Ambattur purchased a 740-sqft ground floor flat from N Jaferry Fernandes at `5.9 lakh for which she had paid `50,000 as advance.

The complainant said the seller had not set right defects or constructed other amenities as agreed by both parties.

The seller in his defence said that they had agreed to sell the flat at `900 per sqft and that he had told the complaint that other repair works would be carried out after the remaining amount was paid.

The forum stated that the seller had handed over flat without collecting full amount, which is against the norm in real estate practice. “After examining documents submitted by both parties, it is clear that there is some lacking in the construction of the flat.

Hence the seller is directed by the forum to pay a compensation of `1.5 lakh for deficiency in service and `5,000 towards litigation expenses,” said the forum comprising president S Pandian and member R Baskarkumaravel.