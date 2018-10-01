Dearness Allowance for Puducherry government employees enhanced on lines with Centre

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: The government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from 7 to 9 percent with effect from July 1, 2018.

A release from Chief Minister Office (CMO) on Monday said, the central government has enhanced the DA for its employees from 7 to 9 percent with effect from July and orders have been issued in this regard.

Subsequently, the government here has enhanced the DA for its employees with effect from July 1 and orders were issued.

The government employees will get the enhanced DA along with their October salary.

The exchequer will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 2. 40 crore a month under this head, the release said.