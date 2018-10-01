Directorate of Public Health to continue filariasis survey in parts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health is repeating the transmission assessment survey and mid-night blood smear test as it suspects probability of filariasis cases from migrant workers areas in Chennai and other districts.

Filariasis is a parasitic disease that affects lymph nodes and vessels. “We achieved district by district elimination of filariasis and obtained elimination certificate. But, during transmission assessment survey, we picked up cases in Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts. So, we again continued mass drug administration. But we doubt that there is probability of cases in migrant worker areas. So, we are repeating the survey,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

“Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari are the original areas of transmission. So, we are repeating the survey in these areas,” Kolandaswamy added.