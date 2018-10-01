Home States Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Public Health to continue filariasis survey in parts of Tamil Nadu

So, we again continued mass drug administration. But we doubt that there is probability of cases in migrant worker areas.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

health survey, blood sample, analysis

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health is repeating the transmission assessment survey and mid-night blood smear test as it suspects probability of filariasis cases from migrant workers areas in Chennai and other districts.

Filariasis is a parasitic disease that affects lymph nodes and vessels. “We achieved district by district elimination of filariasis and obtained elimination certificate. But, during transmission assessment survey, we picked up cases in Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts. So, we again continued mass drug administration. But we doubt that there is probability of cases in migrant worker areas. So, we are repeating the survey,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

“Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari are the original areas of transmission. So, we are repeating the survey in these areas,” Kolandaswamy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Filariasis Directorate of Public Health migrant workers filariasis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament