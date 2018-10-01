Home States Tamil Nadu

Four arrested by Thiruvallur police for hijacking mortgaged car

Four men were arrested by Thiruvallur police on Saturday for assaulting the driver and hijacking a car.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested by Thiruvallur police on Saturday for assaulting the driver and hijacking a car. Anbu (45), a resident of Arambakkam near Gummidipoondi, who owns a travels company, sold his car to one Manikandan from Andhra Pradesh in 2015.

“Manikandan had borrowed money from a private finance company, mortgaging the car documents, but he had not changed the ownership to his name. As Manikandan had not paid back the loan, the finance company had continuously contacted Anbu, who was the original owner of the car, demanding money,” said an investigation officer.

Anbu had tried to contact Manikandan to sort out the issue, but in vain. So an irritated Anbu planned to hijack the car and then demand money from Manikandan to clear the loan. So, as per the plan, Anbu along with his friends tracked the car near Eguvarpalayam at Gummidipoondi and blocked the vehicle. They attacked driver Arivazhagan and escaped with the car.

Arivazhagan lodged a complaint with the Padirivedu police. The police, who tightened the vehicle check, blocked the car near Anna statue in Uthukottai, but the gang escaped. The patrol vehicle chased the car for about 4 km and finally nabbed the suspects.

The arrested were identified as Anbu, Paulraj from Tirunelveli, Arunagiri from Thirunindravur and Ajith from Gummidipoondi. They were remanded in judicial custody.

