FSI to be raised to 2 for all types of buildings from today, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that floor space index (FSI) would be increased from 1.5 to 2 for all types of buildings in the State with effect from October 1.

Making a slew of announcements while addressing the MGR centenary celebration valedictory at YMCA Grounds on Sunday, he said the decision was taken in order to curb the soaring building prices across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai. “The premium FSI also would be increased,” said the CM.

A fishing boat construction unit and boat workshops would be set up for the benefit of fishermen in the north Chennai coastal area, he said, adding, “A report submitted by a committee is being considered by the government to improve the infrastructure in fishermen habitations.”

Palaniswami said a 100-bed hospital would be set up at Pallaikaranai for the benefit of suburban locals at the cost of `31 crore.

“The Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital would be upgraded with 12 surgery rooms and additional buildings to accommodates 260 beds,” he said.

Earlier, as AIADMK cadre poured into the city from all districts of the state, traffic in several parts of Chennai came to be severely affected despite it being a Sunday. Specifically affected were Marina Beach stretch, the Old Mahabalipuram Road, GST Road and the arterial Anna Salai where parking spaces had been arranged for those attending the event at Nandanam.

Nearly 20 days after demanding that the Railways rename the Chennai Central after AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to rename the Koyambedu bus terminus after MGR.

The decision appears to have been taken by the present AIADMK regime, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, to woo the grassroot-level AIADMK cadre and hardcore supporters of MGR.

Addressing a valedictory function marking the MGR centenary and also marking the golden jubilee of renaming of the state as Tamil Nadu, at YMCA Grounds here on Sunday, Palaniswami said Koyambedu bus terminus would be renamed after MGR.

“Being a capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai has had great leaders, intellectuals and artists and it has witnessed many political events. Even though Chennai city has many identities, only the MGR’s identity created an influential image across the world, not only for Chennai but also for the entire Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The CM’s announcement comes barely a month after the state government recommended to the Railways to rename the Central station after MGR.

Stating that in honour of the late CM’s contributions to Tamil Nadu, an MGR birth centenary arch was being built at the cost of Rs 2.52 crore and Jayalalithaa’s memorial being developed at an estimate of Rs 50 crore.

The CM said that the government had already recommended to the Union government to confer Bharat Ratna on the late CMs, J Jayalalithaa, and C N Annadurai.

“MGR was the first person from the cinema world, who was accepted as a political leader by people,” he observed.

Taking a dig at DMK president M K Stalin, Palaniswami said the opposition party members had been indulging in illegal activities. “They assaulted people at biryani shop, beauty parlour and cell phone shops,” he added.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said the Congress-led Union government, of which the DMK was a part, was aware that a war happened in Sri Lanka in 2009. “Though our leader Jayalalithaa informed in the Assembly, she was ignored,” he charged.

Minister D Jayakumar said those, who indulged in malpractice in RK Nagar, had no right to talk about the people’s support.

